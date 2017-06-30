In wake of Kayla Foster slaying, Fresno leaders call for end to gang shootings

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer, flanked by Mayor Lee Brand, right, and southwest Fresno community leaders, calls for gang members to put their guns down and end shootings like the one that killed Kayla Foster in May. Foster's photo was displayed at the gathering, held outside the Irwin Foster Sr. policing substation _ named after Kayla's great-uncle - on Friday, afternoon, June 30. Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer, Mayor Lee Brand and southwest Fresno community leaders on Friday joined together to call for gang members to put their guns down and end shootings like the one that killed Kayla Foster in May. The call for peace came in a Friday afternoon news conference at the start of a hot holiday weekend and held just outside the southwest policing substation named after Irwin Foster Sr. - Kayla's great-uncle.

