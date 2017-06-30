In wake of Kayla Foster slaying, Fres...

In wake of Kayla Foster slaying, Fresno leaders call for end to gang shootings

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer, flanked by Mayor Lee Brand, right, and southwest Fresno community leaders, calls for gang members to put their guns down and end shootings like the one that killed Kayla Foster in May. Foster's photo was displayed at the gathering, held outside the Irwin Foster Sr. policing substation _ named after Kayla's great-uncle - on Friday, afternoon, June 30. Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer, Mayor Lee Brand and southwest Fresno community leaders on Friday joined together to call for gang members to put their guns down and end shootings like the one that killed Kayla Foster in May. The call for peace came in a Friday afternoon news conference at the start of a hot holiday weekend and held just outside the southwest policing substation named after Irwin Foster Sr. - Kayla's great-uncle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nessa C 3 hr She 3
Mims missing returns Jun 28 courtmarshall saga 1
Edwin Young (Aug '12) Jun 27 Well I 93
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Jun 24 Ouchmyass 14
chief marteen rivera fraud Jun 24 conniving cop 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... Jun 24 Cabra Lee 3
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) Jun 22 Tee moon 19
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,169 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC