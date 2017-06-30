In just 1 week, 3 mothers allegedly abused their babies, killing 2 and badly hurting 1
A Fresno woman was arrested Thursday night for injuring her 3-month-old daughter, the fourth serious child abuse case involving infants allegedly injured or killed by their mothers or a mother's boyfriend in the past week in the Central Valley. The injuries in the Fresno case occurred Sunday or Monday, and the infant was taken to Valley Children's Hospital where her injuries were evaluated, said Fresno police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nessa C
|11 hr
|She
|3
|Mims missing returns
|Jun 28
|courtmarshall saga
|1
|Edwin Young (Aug '12)
|Jun 27
|Well I
|93
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Jun 24
|Ouchmyass
|14
|chief marteen rivera fraud
|Jun 24
|conniving cop
|1
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|Jun 24
|Cabra Lee
|3
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|Jun 22
|Tee moon
|19
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC