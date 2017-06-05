Honoring veterans with a new memorial in Coarsegold Historic Village

Drivers will soon spot a permanent salute to veterans as they pass the heavily traveled corner of Highway 41 and Road 415 in Coarsegold - as ground was broken Saturday on a new a monument featuring the seals of the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard, with donor names and organizations listed on the back. With its donation of $15,000 to the Caring Veterans of America, Inc. , Lithia Nissan of Fresno funded the majority of the project's costs.

