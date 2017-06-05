Hmong should buy permanent Fresno site for New Year party

The recent announcement of a new group to host "the world's largest" Hmong New Year in Fresno for this year brings up an old age question of why the Fresno Hmong community, the second largest concentration of Hmong in America, still does not yet have a permanent community place to host this event. For over 30 years, Hmong community members have dreamed of having a place to preserve and keep their culture and traditions alive, and yet Hmong community leaders repeatedly said that this was not achievable because of an apparent lack of financial resources.

