Hmong should buy permanent Fresno site for New Year party
The recent announcement of a new group to host "the world's largest" Hmong New Year in Fresno for this year brings up an old age question of why the Fresno Hmong community, the second largest concentration of Hmong in America, still does not yet have a permanent community place to host this event. For over 30 years, Hmong community members have dreamed of having a place to preserve and keep their culture and traditions alive, and yet Hmong community leaders repeatedly said that this was not achievable because of an apparent lack of financial resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|Jun 7
|Needtoknowbasiss
|2
|another reedley round about
|Jun 5
|publication corre...
|1
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC