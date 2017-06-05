Highway 41 reopened as Madera County fire grows to 1,800 acres
Highway 41 north of Fresno was reopened Sunday morning as Cal Fire crews fight a fire in Madera County that has now burned 1,800 acres. Cal Fire reports that the highway has been reopened between Highway 145 and Road 200 after being closed due to a spreading fire.
