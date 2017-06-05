'He was the best one of us': Family m...

'He was the best one of us': Family mourns youngest son, who drowned in San Joaquin River

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A bamboo pipe played to guide the 18-year-old's soul back through his life in Fresno and on to meet his ancestors. At one point, its song sounded like moving water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man Jun 7 Needtoknowbasiss 2
another reedley round about Jun 5 publication corre... 1
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Jun 3 Lock them up 42
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) May 25 Christ Soul 18
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) May 22 Chris 7
Kapetan Brothers LLP May 20 Former Client 2
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) May 19 ACLU 80
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,662,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC