'He was the best one of us': Family mourns youngest son, who drowned in San Joaquin River
A bamboo pipe played to guide the 18-year-old's soul back through his life in Fresno and on to meet his ancestors. At one point, its song sounded like moving water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|Jun 7
|Needtoknowbasiss
|2
|another reedley round about
|Jun 5
|publication corre...
|1
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC