Hazardous materials spill closes Clinton Avenue near Fresno airport
Fresno Fire Department is at a hazardous materials call along Clinton Avenue, east of Clovis Avenue, just east of Fresno-Yosemite International Airport. Firefighters responded at 9:50 a.m. to "an unknown substance" in the road, according to Fresno County Emergency Medical Services, and nobody is hurt.
