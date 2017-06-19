Hazardous materials spill closes Clin...

Hazardous materials spill closes Clinton Avenue near Fresno airport

Fresno Fire Department is at a hazardous materials call along Clinton Avenue, east of Clovis Avenue, just east of Fresno-Yosemite International Airport. Firefighters responded at 9:50 a.m. to "an unknown substance" in the road, according to Fresno County Emergency Medical Services, and nobody is hurt.

