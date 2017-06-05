Friends say the man who fell into a Yosemite river and is still missing is from Fresno

The man who fell into the Merced River in Yosemite National Park and is still missing has been identified by friends as Kevin Nelson, who lived and worked in Yosemite Valley but has strong ties to Fresno. In Fresno, he was a bartender at the Daily Planet, Zapp's Park and other nightclubs, said Mark Michel of Fresno, a friend from high school.

