Fresnoa s new Olive Garden restaurant almost ready to open

Fresno's new Olive Garden restaurant almost ready to open

For years, the area's sole Olive Garden restaurant on Shaw Avenue in Clovis has attracted crowds willing to wait for their pasta, bread sticks and salad. The newest Olive Garden opens Monday at the Marketplace at El Paseo, the shopping center near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue in Fresno.

