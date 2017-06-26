Fresno woman sentenced for selling fake IDs and Social Security cards
A Fresno woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Monday for working with others to make and sell fake IDs, Social Security cards and alien registration cards, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office. Angelica Moreno Velasquez, 32, is one of six co-defendants who were arrested for the scheme on June 16, 2016.
