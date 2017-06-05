Fresno schools, teachers cana t agree on a contract so no summer love
Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Teachers Association could not agree on a new contract by Friday, so the matter will go to mediation this summer, the president of the teachers union said. The school district issued a statement that it will keep working on a contract "which will include working through the summer break to find a mutually acceptable resolution."
