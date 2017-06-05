Fresno Police arrest man in downtown ...

Fresno Police arrest man in downtown vehicle break-ins

9 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A man suspected of vandalizing and stealing from more than a dozen of City of Fresno vehicles was taken into custody Thursday evening, police reported. Sgt. Brian Valles identified the man as Cham Hernandez, 32. Police believe that Hernandez is responsible for breaking the windows on the code enforcement vehicles on early Wednesday at a parking lot in the 2700 block of Tulare Street.

