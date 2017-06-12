Fresno murders up, but other violent ...

Fresno murders up, but other violent crime stats trending down

Read more: The Fresno Bee

An 82 percent spike in murders - from 17 in 2016 to 31 so far this year - puts a blemish on an overall 10 percent drop in violent crime in Fresno this year. The numbers were broken down by Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer on Wednesday.

Fresno, CA

