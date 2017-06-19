Fresno man wins at Jeopardy! again, t...

Fresno man wins at Jeopardy! again, this time in come-from-behind fashion

Peter Guekguezian, 30, risked nearly all of his money going into final Jeopardy and it paid off big, coming from behind to win $7,198 from Monday's episode. "That was such a roller coaster," Guekguezian said Monday night.

