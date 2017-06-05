Fresno man charged after allegedly using app to target 6-year-old girl

A Fresno man was charged in federal court with five counts of sexual exploitation of children and with one count of distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Jacob Eric Blanco, 25, allegedly used apps like Musical.ly and KIK on his phone and computer to target girls under 12, getting them to send photos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct, Talbert said.

