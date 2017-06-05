Fresno man charged after allegedly using app to target 6-year-old girl
A Fresno man was charged in federal court with five counts of sexual exploitation of children and with one count of distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Jacob Eric Blanco, 25, allegedly used apps like Musical.ly and KIK on his phone and computer to target girls under 12, getting them to send photos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct, Talbert said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|another reedley round about
|19 hr
|publication corre...
|1
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC