Fresno grows a lot of food, but will we ever make the list of vegan-friendly cities?
Fresno may be smack dab in the middle of the most productive food growing region in the world, but we are no where near the "Top 10 Vegan Cities" list recently compiled by Veg News. Truth is, we probably wouldn't even make the top 50. On the list are cities with booming vegan communities and diverse dining selections that offer something other than grilled cheese as a vegan option.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
