Fresno firefighters contain blaze in northwest Fresno
Fresno firefighters are working to extinguish an attic fire in the 2700 block of West Spruce Avenue, near Marks Avenue. The fire was initially reported about 2 p.m. near Lake Van Ness Boulevard, said Hector Vasquez, Fresno Fire Department spokesman.
