Fresno cops find $1m worth of stolen ...

Fresno cops find $1m worth of stolen bees in "beehive chop shop"

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

The Fresno, California Sheriff's Department raided a "beehive chop shop" and uncovered $1m worth of bees stolen in "great beehive heists" that have taken place across the bee-starved state. The sheriffs arrested Pavel Tveretinov, a beekeeper who faces 10 years if convicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mims missing returns Wed courtmarshall saga 1
Edwin Young (Aug '12) Jun 27 Well I 93
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Jun 24 Ouchmyass 14
chief marteen rivera fraud Jun 24 conniving cop 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... Jun 24 Cabra Lee 3
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) Jun 22 Tee moon 19
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... Jun 21 One nut post 12
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC