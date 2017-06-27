Fresno Aquarium project gets giant water tank for fire protection
The giant water tank, 3-stories high, 14 & 1/2-feet in diameter, holds 35,000 gallons of water. Moved from Central Valley Tank, which worked with Fresno Aquarium to provide the tank, which was moved from the manufacturer's facility in central Fresno, through Fresno streets, freeways and county roads, to the future aquarium site at 99 and the San Joaquin River.
