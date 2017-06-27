Fresno Aquarium project gets giant wa...

Fresno Aquarium project gets giant water tank for fire protection

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

The giant water tank, 3-stories high, 14 & 1/2-feet in diameter, holds 35,000 gallons of water. Moved from Central Valley Tank, which worked with Fresno Aquarium to provide the tank, which was moved from the manufacturer's facility in central Fresno, through Fresno streets, freeways and county roads, to the future aquarium site at 99 and the San Joaquin River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Edwin Young (Aug '12) 19 hr Well I 93
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Jun 24 Ouchmyass 14
chief marteen rivera fraud Jun 24 conniving cop 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... Jun 24 Cabra Lee 3
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) Jun 22 Tee moon 19
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... Jun 21 One nut post 12
News Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16) Jun 21 Fuose 2
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at June 27 at 6:25AM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,722 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC