Fire closes Highway 180 to Highway 99 near downtown Fresno
No structures were initially threatened by the fire, which is 1 to 2 acres, according to Fresno Fire Department reports. About 1:45 p.m. the California Highway Patrol recommended closing eastbound Highway 180 at the merge with Highway 99. By 2:05 p.m., the fire was contained, but one lane remained closed as firefighters extinguished remaining hot spots.
