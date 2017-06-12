Driver dies despite deputya s rescue in fiery Highway 180 crash
The driver of a Ford Explorer was killed Monday morning when he veered across Highway 180 near Fowler Avenue in Fresno and collided head-on with a big rig, the California Highway Patrol is reporting. A Fresno County sheriff's deputy rescued the Explorer driver from the burning car, but the victim died at Community Regional Medical Center.
