Downtown Fresno gets its third new coffee shop this year. How many can it support?
The third new coffee shop to open in downtown Fresno this year is serving up lattes and cold-brew coffee. The Brew Fix Coffee House opened Friday at 1560 Fulton Street at the corner of Calaveras Street.
