Do you know these graffiti vandals? Video saw them at Tioga Middle School
Fresno police are looking for help in identifying young men who spray-painted graffiti at Tioga Middle School on June 4, 2017. Contact police detective Sammy Ashworth at 621-6434 or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.
