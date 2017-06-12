Def Leppard proves ready to be the ne...

Def Leppard proves ready to be the next elder statesmen of rock

It was suiting that Def Leppard played "Rock of Ages" as encore at its tour stop Monday night at the Save Mart Center. The British band is 40 years into their career and seems to be owning its role as the next great elder statesmen of rock - the hair metal heirs to the Rolling Stones or the Who or Pink Floyd .

