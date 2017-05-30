CNN hosts makes 'racist' comment to 1...

CNN hosts makes 'racist' comment to 12-year-old Spelling Bee Champion

A CNN host is accused of making what some are saying is a "racist" remark to 12-year-old Scripps Spelling Bee Champion Ananya Vinay who the host said likely misspelled a word on air because "it's root is not in Sanskrit, which is what you're probably used to using." Hosts Alisyn Camerota, who made the comment, and Chris Cuomo jokingly asked her to spell 'covfefe,' what Ms Camerota called a "nonsense word."

