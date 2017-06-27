Cigarette thieves distract store clerk, but still they're caught on camera
Fresno Police Department seeks your help in identifying two suspects shown on surveillance video taking cigarettes from an AM-PM mini-mart on Shields Ave., Wednesday, May 31, 2017. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying burglary suspects who were caught on camera stealing several bottles of promethazine with codeine plus $1000 in cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mims missing returns
|11 hr
|courtmarshall saga
|1
|Edwin Young (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Well I
|93
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Jun 24
|Ouchmyass
|14
|chief marteen rivera fraud
|Jun 24
|conniving cop
|1
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|Jun 24
|Cabra Lee
|3
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|Jun 22
|Tee moon
|19
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|Jun 21
|One nut post
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC