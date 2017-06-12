Charlie Morton scheduled to begin reh...

Charlie Morton scheduled to begin rehab assignment next week

Photo: Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle Charlie Morton said on Saturday he's scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with the Astros' Class AAA affiliate in Fresno, Calif. Charlie Morton said on Saturday he's scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with the Astros' Class AAA affiliate in Fresno, Calif.

