Carrying a sawed-off shotgun on a BMX and stopped for unsafe riding
Unsafe bike riding caused an alleged gang member to be arrested for carrying a sawed-off shotgun in southeast Fresno, police reported. Daniel Lee Jones, 35, a Mohammad gang associate, was taken into custody Monday evening about 7 p.m. after officers spotted him dart in front of a car on his BMX bike at Chestnut Avenue and Dwight Way, a spokesman said.
