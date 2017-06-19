Californiaa s longest-serving death r...

Californiaa s longest-serving death row inmate returns to Fresno courtroom

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Fresno Bee

A judge on Friday denied a motion for a new trial in the Fresno County Superior Court for Douglas Ray Stankewitz, California's longest-serving death row inmate. Stankewitz, 59, was convicted nearly 40 years ago for the 1978 kidnapping of a 22-year-old woman outside a Modesto Kmart and her shooting death in Fresno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) 5 hr Ouchmyass 14
chief marteen rivera fraud 9 hr conniving cop 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... 13 hr Cabra Lee 3
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) Jun 22 Tee moon 19
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... Jun 21 One nut post 12
News Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16) Jun 21 Fuose 2
why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11) Jun 21 Niggler 87
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at June 24 at 6:08AM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,502 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC