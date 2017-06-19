Californiaa s longest-serving death row inmate returns to Fresno courtroom
A judge on Friday denied a motion for a new trial in the Fresno County Superior Court for Douglas Ray Stankewitz, California's longest-serving death row inmate. Stankewitz, 59, was convicted nearly 40 years ago for the 1978 kidnapping of a 22-year-old woman outside a Modesto Kmart and her shooting death in Fresno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Ouchmyass
|14
|chief marteen rivera fraud
|9 hr
|conniving cop
|1
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|13 hr
|Cabra Lee
|3
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|Jun 22
|Tee moon
|19
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|Jun 21
|One nut post
|12
|Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16)
|Jun 21
|Fuose
|2
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Jun 21
|Niggler
|87
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC