California beehive heists lead to felony charges
Two California men have been charged with a string of felony counts stemming from a criminal case that created a buzz among beekeepers across the country, authorities said Thursday. The men charged with possessing more than 1,200 stolen beehives could each spend more than a decade in jail if convicted, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|15 hr
|Tee moon
|19
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|Wed
|One nut post
|12
|Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Fuose
|2
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Niggler
|87
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 19
|ACLU
|82
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 18
|Youre_fake
|46
|City Council should not fund legal services for...
|Jun 14
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC