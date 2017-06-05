Brazen thief keeps breaking into Fresno city vehicles. Herea s how many and how to help
After a weeklong stretch in which a lone thief is suspected of smashing dozens of windows on city vehicles, making off with cell-phone chargers and other items while causing thousands of dollars in damage, Fresno police are seeking the public's help. About a week ago, 14 city vehicles were burglarized in the lot at 2710 Tulare St. in downtown Fresno, just across from City Hall.
