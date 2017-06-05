Bobbing for snakes?! Former Fresnan competes for $50,000 and bragging ...
John Gaines was mostly looking to mess with his girlfriend when he suggested the couple try out for MTV's " Fear Factor " reboot. Bobbing for snakes on national television must have seemed like a safe bet, especially for Gaines, who grew up addicted to watching the dare/stunt game show, which ran for six seasons in the early 2000s .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|another reedley round about
|Mon
|publication corre...
|1
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC