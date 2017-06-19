Blistering temperatures force Phoenix to shut down Fresno flights

Blistering heat across the southwest Tuesday forced the cancellation of two flights connecting Fresno to Phoenix Sky Harbor airport, a major hub in airline travel. American Airlines flight 5866 , scheduled to depart Fresno Yosemite International Airport for Phoenix at 12:30 p.m. is canceled, as is American flight 5931, that was to leave Phoenix at 6:30 p.m. for Fresno.

