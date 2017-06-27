Army Reserve military police train to remain the 'Force of Choice'

A U.S. Army Reserve military police with the 325th Military Police Company, out of Fresno, California, checks identification cards at an entry control point during Guardian Justice at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, June 24. Guardian Justice is a functional exercise, broken down into two-week cycles, centered on squad and team-level training with a focus on internment, resettlement, detainee operations and combat support. During each two-week cycle, Soldiers train on internment operations, weapons qualification, biometrics, reflexive fire, Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain , non-lethal Tasers, MP battle drills and include a situational training exercise.

