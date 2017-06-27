Army Reserve military police train to...

Army Reserve military police train to remain the 'Force of Choice'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The United States Army

A U.S. Army Reserve military police with the 325th Military Police Company, out of Fresno, California, checks identification cards at an entry control point during Guardian Justice at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, June 24. Guardian Justice is a functional exercise, broken down into two-week cycles, centered on squad and team-level training with a focus on internment, resettlement, detainee operations and combat support. During each two-week cycle, Soldiers train on internment operations, weapons qualification, biometrics, reflexive fire, Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain , non-lethal Tasers, MP battle drills and include a situational training exercise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mims missing returns 20 hr courtmarshall saga 1
Edwin Young (Aug '12) Tue Well I 93
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Jun 24 Ouchmyass 14
chief marteen rivera fraud Jun 24 conniving cop 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... Jun 24 Cabra Lee 3
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) Jun 22 Tee moon 19
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... Jun 21 One nut post 12
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC