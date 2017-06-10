Are these videos looking to rebrand Fresno county?
The Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau got some good play out of its " Realize Fresno County " video, which was released last month as part of a larger campaign to "inspire a closer look at who we are. Not just as a community but as a culture."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Tee moon
|19
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|Wed
|One nut post
|12
|Burglary suspect found inside Fresno womana s h... (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Fuose
|2
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Niggler
|87
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 19
|ACLU
|82
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 18
|Youre_fake
|46
|City Council should not fund legal services for...
|Jun 14
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC