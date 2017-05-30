APNewsBreak: Water agencies push bigger role in tunnel plan
In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, water flows through an irrigation canal to crops near Lemoore, Calif. California's powerful regional water districts are working alongside Gov. Jerry Brown to take on more responsibility for designing, building and arranging financing for a $15.7 billion twin tunnel project that would ship water southward from Northern California as they push to finally close the deal on the controversial plan, two officials working closely on the project told The Associated Press.
