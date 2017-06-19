Accused jail shooter said he wanted to be put behind bars before he began firing
A preliminary hearing began Thursday morning in Fresno County Superior Court for Thong Vang, the man accused of attempted murder of two correctional officers. A criminal complaint charges Vang, 37, of Fresno, with the attempted murders last September of officers Toamalama Scanlan, who was shot in the head, and Juanita Davila, who was shot in the jaw.
