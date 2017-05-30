a Star Wars,a DreamWorks and more represented as CSU Summer Arts returns to Fresno
After five years away from the Valley, CSU Summer Arts is returning to Fresno State with a full schedule packed with student showcases and performances from a star-studded list of guest artists. The program will kick off June 25 with an orchestral performance from the FOOSA Festival and the Fresno Summer Orchestra Academy.
