A Special Screening of Detention Day

A Special Screening of Detention Day

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Indybay.org

Foremost Entertainment announces a special screening of Detention Day, an urban version of the '80s classic "The Breakfast Club" with a twist! The highly anticipated film is writer and director Marc Cayce's seventh feature film. DETENTION DAY MOVIE SCREENING Join us for a sneak peek screening of "Detention Day" in Fresno, California on Thursday, June 29 2017, showtime 7:00pm at the Tower Theater 815 E. Olive Ave. This film is a urban verison of the '80s movie "The Breakfast Club" with a twist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Council should not fund legal services for... Wed spytheweb 1
quack of 2013 Tue quack 1
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Tue B thompson 13
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man Jun 7 Needtoknowbasiss 2
another reedley round about Jun 5 publication corre... 1
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Jun 3 Lock them up 42
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) May 25 Christ Soul 18
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fresno County was issued at June 15 at 8:10AM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC