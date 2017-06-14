A Special Screening of Detention Day
Foremost Entertainment announces a special screening of Detention Day, an urban version of the '80s classic "The Breakfast Club" with a twist! The highly anticipated film is writer and director Marc Cayce's seventh feature film. DETENTION DAY MOVIE SCREENING Join us for a sneak peek screening of "Detention Day" in Fresno, California on Thursday, June 29 2017, showtime 7:00pm at the Tower Theater 815 E. Olive Ave. This film is a urban verison of the '80s movie "The Breakfast Club" with a twist.
