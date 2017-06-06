A page for an eighth-grade class was decorated with Confederate flags and a Ku Klux Klan symbol.
The yearbook of a Fresno middle school is being reprinted because a page for an eighth-grade class was decorated with Confederate flags and a Ku Klux Klan symbol. Fresno Unified said Monday that the page was created by students who did not realize the symbols' meanings, and that the teacher was not involved in the design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|another reedley round about
|Mon
|publication corre...
|1
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Jun 3
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC