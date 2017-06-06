A page for an eighth-grade class was ...

A page for an eighth-grade class was decorated with Confederate flags and a Ku Klux Klan symbol.

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The yearbook of a Fresno middle school is being reprinted because a page for an eighth-grade class was decorated with Confederate flags and a Ku Klux Klan symbol. Fresno Unified said Monday that the page was created by students who did not realize the symbols' meanings, and that the teacher was not involved in the design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
another reedley round about Mon publication corre... 1
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) Jun 3 Lock them up 42
The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15) May 25 Christ Soul 18
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) May 22 Chris 7
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man May 20 ANOTHER ONE 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP May 20 Former Client 2
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) May 19 ACLU 80
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC