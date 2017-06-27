A classic cookie is now in an ice pop, and gourmet carts are selling more funky flavors

How does an ice pop with a whole Oreo in it sound? Or one with caramel oozing out of the middle? Gourmet ice pops are a trend these days, and Fresno just got a lot more unusual flavors with the launch of a new company selling them from carts. Sure, the concept has been around a while, with the Ooh De Lolli cart peddling pops for about five years now.

