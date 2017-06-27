A classic cookie is now in an ice pop, and gourmet carts are selling more funky flavors
How does an ice pop with a whole Oreo in it sound? Or one with caramel oozing out of the middle? Gourmet ice pops are a trend these days, and Fresno just got a lot more unusual flavors with the launch of a new company selling them from carts. Sure, the concept has been around a while, with the Ooh De Lolli cart peddling pops for about five years now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mims missing returns
|Wed
|courtmarshall saga
|1
|Edwin Young (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Well I
|93
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Jun 24
|Ouchmyass
|14
|chief marteen rivera fraud
|Jun 24
|conniving cop
|1
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|Jun 24
|Cabra Lee
|3
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|Jun 22
|Tee moon
|19
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|Jun 21
|One nut post
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC