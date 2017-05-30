5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, June 4 | Taco Festival and more

Cast your vote for the best taco in the Central Valley and enjoy live music by 40 Watt Hype, a performance by Los Ninos De Aztlan, a beer garden and more. Eaton Plaza, 2400 Fresno St., Fresno, b95forlife.iheart.com/calendar/june-04-2017/642017-central-valley-taco-festival-505286 , free admission.

