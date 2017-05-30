5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, June 4 | Taco Festival and more
Cast your vote for the best taco in the Central Valley and enjoy live music by 40 Watt Hype, a performance by Los Ninos De Aztlan, a beer garden and more. Eaton Plaza, 2400 Fresno St., Fresno, b95forlife.iheart.com/calendar/june-04-2017/642017-central-valley-taco-festival-505286 , free admission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|another reedley round about
|13 hr
|publication corre...
|1
|john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Lock them up
|42
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|May 25
|Christ Soul
|18
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|May 22
|Chris
|7
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|May 20
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|May 20
|Former Client
|2
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|May 19
|ACLU
|80
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC