Wyoming attempted murder suspect caug...

Wyoming attempted murder suspect caught in California

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force say they've located and arrested a suspect wanted out of Wyoming for attempted murder. Brian Gabrielle Garcia, 19, was located and arrested by federal task force officers in the Fresno, California area last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) May 7 UnansweredQuestions 23
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED May 1 FMFRIH 1
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... May 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
Nessa C Apr 27 rudy 2
News Laura Garcia-Cannon - About NBC11 News Story - ... (Feb '08) Apr 24 Michelle Shepard 49
Review: Crystal Tree Apartments (Dec '14) Apr 21 abarnes 2
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,226 • Total comments across all topics: 280,919,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC