Wyoming attempted murder suspect caught in California
Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force say they've located and arrested a suspect wanted out of Wyoming for attempted murder. Brian Gabrielle Garcia, 19, was located and arrested by federal task force officers in the Fresno, California area last week.
