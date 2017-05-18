Woman worker grabbed by hair in video...

Woman worker grabbed by hair in video that shows armed man fleeing from Fresno store

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A robber pulled a gun on the clerk at the Metro PCS Store at Kings Canyon Road and Maple Avenue on May 14, 2017. Surveillance video captured the scene and gives clues to the identity of the suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jon Paul Guzman Con Man 4 hr ANOTHER ONE 1
Kapetan Brothers LLP 13 hr Former Client 2
News Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11) Fri Unknown 6
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Fri ACLU 80
1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED Fri 7 dollars 3
News AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ... May 1 joe 4
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... May 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,226 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC