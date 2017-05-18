Woman worker grabbed by hair in video that shows armed man fleeing from Fresno store
A robber pulled a gun on the clerk at the Metro PCS Store at Kings Canyon Road and Maple Avenue on May 14, 2017. Surveillance video captured the scene and gives clues to the identity of the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Paul Guzman Con Man
|4 hr
|ANOTHER ONE
|1
|Kapetan Brothers LLP
|13 hr
|Former Client
|2
|Accused Child Molester Arrested in Fresno (Apr '11)
|Fri
|Unknown
|6
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|ACLU
|80
|1%ers of Fresno INFO NEEDED
|Fri
|7 dollars
|3
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|May 1
|joe
|4
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|May 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC