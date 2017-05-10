Will fund-raising drive save Catholic school from closure?

The superintendent of Catholic schools in Fresno has given a May 31 fund-raising deadline to St. Helen's Catholic School in order to avoid its closure after it became unable to cover the cost of employee benefits - the minimum a school must do. Mona Faulkner said there is a chance that St. Helen's Catholic School in Fresno will not have to close its doors at the end of the school year if it raises enough money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.