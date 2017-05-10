Will fund-raising drive save Catholic...

Will fund-raising drive save Catholic school from closure?

The superintendent of Catholic schools in Fresno has given a May 31 fund-raising deadline to St. Helen's Catholic School in order to avoid its closure after it became unable to cover the cost of employee benefits - the minimum a school must do. Mona Faulkner said there is a chance that St. Helen's Catholic School in Fresno will not have to close its doors at the end of the school year if it raises enough money.

