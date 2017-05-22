Visalia gets first Smart & Final Extra! grocery store
The 35,000-square-foot store is at 3424 S. Mooney Blvd., in a former JoAnn Fabric & Craft Stores location. The JoAnn store moved to new location at 3930 S. Mooney Blvd. Visalia has long had a traditional Smart & Final store on Center Street geared toward shoppers making large purchases, including business and nonprofit customers.
