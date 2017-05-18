Unsung Heroes: Blessing the little on...

Unsung Heroes: Blessing the little ones lost

The pain her sister endured was never lost on Carroll, who said she found a way to help through the Angel Babies ministry at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church. The ministry repurposes donated wedding dresses into burial gowns for miscarried, stillborn or newborn babies who die before making it home.

