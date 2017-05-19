Undercover officers seize synthetic heroin worth nearly $7 million outside Fresno
Undercover officers in Central California made a drug bust valued at nearly $7 million on the streets, seizing just a few pounds of a synthetic heroin. Fresno County sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said Friday that officers seized 4.4 pounds of the drug.
