Three Fresno-area officers are Top Cops
Three Fresno law-enforcement officers will be presented the 2017 Top Cop award during the Fresno Exchange Club's annual luncheon May 18 at Sunnyside Country Club. The event is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will honor Dave Standley of the Fresno Police Department, James Lyman of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Christian Marporana of the California Highway Patrol.
