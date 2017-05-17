This officer loves being a cop, even after being stabbed in the head by knife-wielding attacker
Fresno Police Officer Jon Linzey with Katie Tempesta after an awards ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday, May 16. Linzey received the Van Meter Award Medal for being seriously injured in the line of duty by a man who murdered Tempesta's mother in the Tower District in 2012. Tempesta presented Linzey with his award.
